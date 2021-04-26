salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 2,036 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CRM opened at $233.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

