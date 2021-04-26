Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Trading Down 2.7%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.90 and last traded at $161.90. Approximately 2,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.39.

Several analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

