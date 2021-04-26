Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

