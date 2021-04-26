Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SUVPF opened at $530.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.64. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $254.00 and a 52-week high of $603.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

