Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.56. Sasol shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 4,432 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Sasol alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.