Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $384.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

