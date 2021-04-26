Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

