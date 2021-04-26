Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.90 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.59 and its 200 day moving average is $253.52. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $172.57 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

