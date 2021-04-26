Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 295 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Amgen stock opened at $255.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

