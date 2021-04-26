Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

