Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 755.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $41.53 on Monday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

