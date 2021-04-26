Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,974. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

