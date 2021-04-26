Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

