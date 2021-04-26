Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,552,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $101.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.