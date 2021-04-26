Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.49

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.49 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 6131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

