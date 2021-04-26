Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.65 ($83.12).

Shares of G24 opened at €70.22 ($82.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.36. Scout24 has a one year low of €58.65 ($69.00) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.17 and a 200 day moving average of €66.73.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

