Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Cut by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 57,130 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 12.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of SEA worth $45,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $259.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

