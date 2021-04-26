Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

