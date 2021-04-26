Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.51. 147,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

