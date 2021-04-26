Secret (SCRT) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Secret has a market capitalization of $201.49 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00005397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00514736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00027278 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.25 or 0.02705898 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,027,455 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

