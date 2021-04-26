Secure Energy Services (SES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.50 million.

TSE:SES opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.74. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$626.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.56%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at C$1,843,510.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

