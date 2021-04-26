Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$17.20 during trading on Monday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Securitas has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

