Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

