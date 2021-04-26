Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.85

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.53, with a volume of 1685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.