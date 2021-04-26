SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

