Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $157.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.