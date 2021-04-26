Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $166.92 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

