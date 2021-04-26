Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 15,298 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.