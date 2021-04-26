Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 16,177 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

