Sequent Asset Management LLC Invests $491,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

