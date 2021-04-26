Sequent Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

