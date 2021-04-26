SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.89. 78,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

