Sharder (SS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $156,363.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $156,363.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00746899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00093738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.18 or 0.07399318 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.