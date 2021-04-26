Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $93.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,374,860 shares of company stock valued at $218,384,897. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

