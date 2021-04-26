Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,099.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,137.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

