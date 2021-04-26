Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.97

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.97 and last traded at $249.25, with a volume of 11135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

