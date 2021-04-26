Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $34.79

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.79, but opened at $34.09. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,033,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,377,000.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

