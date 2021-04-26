Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVKEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.45 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

