Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.56.

NYSE SKX opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

