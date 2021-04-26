SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $415.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of SGH opened at $55.23 on Monday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,465 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

