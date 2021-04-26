Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 540,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

