Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

SWBI opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $946.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

