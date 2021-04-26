Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $72.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $59.73 and last traded at $59.76. 164,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,751,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

