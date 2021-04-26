Snap-on’s (SNA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $239.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Shares of SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $114.02 and a 52-week high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

