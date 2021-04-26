Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STWRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

