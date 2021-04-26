SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

