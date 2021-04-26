SOL Capital Management CO Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

