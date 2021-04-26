SOL Capital Management CO Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $373.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.