Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of SOI stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $465.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.