Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONVY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonova currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Sonova stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Sonova has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

